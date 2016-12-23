Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Launches Digital Switch Over

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday launched and rolled out  Digital Switch Over (DSO) on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari. The project is spearheaded by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Buhari said Nigeria is “irreversibly committed’’ to meeting the June 2017 deadline for transition from analogue to digital …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nigeria Launches Digital Switch Over appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.