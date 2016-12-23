Nigeria Launches Digital Switch Over
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday launched and rolled out Digital Switch Over (DSO) on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari. The project is spearheaded by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Buhari said Nigeria is “irreversibly committed’’ to meeting the June 2017 deadline for transition from analogue to digital …
The post Nigeria Launches Digital Switch Over appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG