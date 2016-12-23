Nigeria Launches Digital Switch Over

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday launched and rolled out Digital Switch Over (DSO) on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari. The project is spearheaded by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Buhari said Nigeria is “irreversibly committed’’ to meeting the June 2017 deadline for transition from analogue to digital …

