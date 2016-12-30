Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Mayorkun Wins Headies' 'Rookie of the Year' Award

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria: Mayorkun Wins Headies' 'Rookie of the Year' Award
AllAfrica.com
Davido Music World act, Mayorkun, has won the highly coveted Rookie of the Year awards at the 2016 Headies. The budding act who came into limelight with his thought-provoking single, "Eleko" swiftly won the hearts of music lovers around Nigeria.

