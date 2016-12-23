Nigeria: Obasanjo Urges Igbo ‘Unity’ – AllAfrica.com
The Punch
Nigeria: Obasanjo Urges Igbo 'Unity'
AllAfrica.com
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism and unite to achieve the political aspirations that has eluded them for the development of the region. Speaking on Thursday at the …
Obasanjo Challenges S/E governors on Development
Develop your zone, don't wait for FG, Obasanjo tells S-East govs, Ndigbo
How Igbo can develop, by Obasanjo, Anyaoku, others
