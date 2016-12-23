Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Obasanjo Urges Igbo ‘Unity’ – AllAfrica.com

The Punch

Nigeria: Obasanjo Urges Igbo 'Unity'
AllAfrica.com
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism and unite to achieve the political aspirations that has eluded them for the development of the region. Speaking on Thursday at the …
