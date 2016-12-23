Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria policeman kills colleague, student over disagreement on money

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

nigerian_police_703745209

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The police officer went berserk when he heard his colleague was cheating him.

The post Nigeria policeman kills colleague, student over disagreement on money appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.