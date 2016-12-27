Nigeria removes 50,000 ghost workers from payroll, saves N200 billion in 2016 – Presidency

The spokesperson also said the 11 people have been arrested for the fraud.

The post Nigeria removes 50,000 ghost workers from payroll, saves N200 billion in 2016 – Presidency appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

