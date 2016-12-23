Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Devt Authority: How interested parties are threatening to sabotage activities
THERE were indications early in the week that interested parties, most of whom are outside the Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Development Authority, JDA, are employing arm-twisting tactics to stall developments in the organisation. According to some stakeholders in the authority, staff affected by normal redeployment and restructuring in the organisation who form the bulk of those […]
The post Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Devt Authority: How interested parties are threatening to sabotage activities appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
