Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Devt Authority: How interested parties are threatening to sabotage activities

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

THERE were indications early in the week that interested parties, most of whom are outside the Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Development Authority, JDA, are employing arm-twisting tactics to stall developments in the organisation. According to some stakeholders in the authority, staff affected by normal redeployment and restructuring in the organisation who form the bulk of those […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Devt Authority: How interested parties are threatening to sabotage activities appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.