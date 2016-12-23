Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria sees Africa’s development under new UN Sec.-Gen.

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments

The Federal Government says the development of Africa would receive top priority from the Secretary-General-designate, Antonio Guterres being “development- friendly” as UN refugee chief. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the appointment of Nigeria’s Ms Amina Mohammed as UN Deputy Secretary-General would also further facilitate development…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nigeria sees Africa’s development under new UN Sec.-Gen. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.