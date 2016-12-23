Nigeria sees Africa’s development under new UN Sec.-Gen.

The Federal Government says the development of Africa would receive top priority from the Secretary-General-designate, Antonio Guterres being “development- friendly” as UN refugee chief. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the appointment of Nigeria’s Ms Amina Mohammed as UN Deputy Secretary-General would also further facilitate development…

