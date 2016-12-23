Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria sells N40bn in treasury bills at flat yields

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria raised N39.72 billion ($130.57 million) at a treasury bill sale on Wednesday, with yields unchanged on the previous auction, the central bank said on its website on Friday. It sold N13.17 billion of three-month paper at 14 percent, the same yield as on Dec. 14, and sold N26.55 billion of six-month paper at an…

The post Nigeria sells N40bn in treasury bills at flat yields appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

