Nigeria should expect more German business delegations in 2017 — Envoy

The Consul-General of Germany in Lagos, Mr Ingo Herbert, on Thursday announced his government’s plan to lead more business delegations to Nigeria in 2017.

Herbert told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that in spite of the economic situation in Nigeria, more German companies were optimistic about the huge investment opportunities in the country.

The Consul-General also said that his government would be supporting relevant government agencies in strengthening business relations with Lagos, as Nigeria’s economic hub, in 2017.

“Despite this year’s economic situation in Nigeria, there is a clear interest of more German companies and the German business community, to make Nigeria their country of priority in Africa in 2017.

“Among other areas of cooperation with Nigeria in the new year, there would be more business delegations from Germany to Nigeria.

“German companies and business community really want to sustain the many years of business relations with Nigeria in the new year,’’ he said.

The Envoy, however, said that the German companies and investors would want to invest and do business in a more stable and conducive environment, next year.

Herbert, therefore, said that it was imperative for the relevant Nigerian authorities to provide the enabling environment for these companies that had indicated interest in Nigeria ‘s investment environment.

He said that the German companies and investors would be further encouraged if the government would assure them of political stability, security and provision of infrastructure.

Herbert, however, noted that Nigeria’s current foreign exchange and imports restriction policies would not be of interest to many of the companies.

The post Nigeria should expect more German business delegations in 2017 — Envoy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

