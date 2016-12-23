Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Soldiers prepare Jollof rice in Sambisa [VIDEO]

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

500x349xSoldiers.jpg.pagespeed.ic.N0qyms8onC

A video footage has shown Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency in Sambisa, preparing jollof rice in the forest. The soldiers were seen engaging in one chore or the other as they get the rice ready in the 156 taskforce brigade kitchen, Alagarno, Borno State. While one of the soldiers is seen pounding, another one was cutting […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigeria Soldiers prepare Jollof rice in Sambisa [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.