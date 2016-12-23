Nigeria Soldiers prepare Jollof rice in Sambisa [VIDEO]
A video footage has shown Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency in Sambisa, preparing jollof rice in the forest. The soldiers were seen engaging in one chore or the other as they get the rice ready in the 156 taskforce brigade kitchen, Alagarno, Borno State. While one of the soldiers is seen pounding, another one was cutting […]
Nigeria Soldiers prepare Jollof rice in Sambisa [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG