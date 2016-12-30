Nigeria spends N1trn annually on rice, wheat importation – CBN

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, said that importation of rice and wheat gulped over N1 trillion in foreign exchange annually. Emefiele said this on Thursday in Jibia, Katsina State, at the launch of CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme and 2016/2017 Dry Season Farming. ‘’Nigeria’s import bill is exceptionally high; top four import commodities which include rice and wheat, consume over N1 trillion in foreign exchange annually,’’ he said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

