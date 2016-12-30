Nigeria: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ahmed Present 2017 Budget Proposals to Assemblies – AllAfrica.com
|
BusinessDay
|
Nigeria: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ahmed Present 2017 Budget Proposals to Assemblies
AllAfrica.com
Sokoto/Abeokuta/Ilorin/Ibadan — Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his counterparts in Oyo State, Governor Abiola Ajimobi and Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, yesterday presented the 2017 budget proposals to their respective Houses …
Kwara focuses on IGR as Ahmed proposes N135.2bn for 2017 fiscal year
Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget
Kwara State Gov, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed Presents N135b Budget
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG