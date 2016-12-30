Pages Navigation Menu

BusinessDay

Nigeria: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ahmed Present 2017 Budget Proposals to Assemblies
AllAfrica.com
Sokoto/Abeokuta/Ilorin/Ibadan — Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his counterparts in Oyo State, Governor Abiola Ajimobi and Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, yesterday presented the 2017 budget proposals to their respective Houses …
Kwara focuses on IGR as Ahmed proposes N135.2bn for 2017 fiscal yearBusinessDay
Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 BudgetCHANNELS TELEVISION
Kwara State Gov, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed Presents N135b BudgetNTA News
Guardian –Vanguard –The Nation Newspaper –Naija247news
all 12 news articles »

