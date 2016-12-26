Nigeria to achieve 30% broadband penetration by 2018, says minister
The Federal Government says the country will achieve the 30 per cent national broadband penetration by 2018 as projected in the country’s National Broadband Plan. The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, disclosed this when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja. Shittu said the country had so far achieved between…
The post Nigeria to achieve 30% broadband penetration by 2018, says minister appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG