Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria to achieve 30% broadband penetration by 2018, says minister

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The Federal Government says the country will achieve the 30 per cent national broadband penetration by 2018 as projected in the country’s National Broadband Plan. The Minister of Communications,  Adebayo Shittu, disclosed this when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja. Shittu said the country had so far achieved between…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria to achieve 30% broadband penetration by 2018, says minister appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.