Nigeria To Build Nuclear Plants – Minister

The federal government says it will embark on building of nuclear plants and careful application of nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country.

Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, yesterday in Abuja.

Mr. Onu said that nuclear energy would bridge the energy gap needed to enhance agriculture, advance health, improve education and boost manufacturing in the country.

He said that the Federal Government had started making arrangement with the Russian State Nuclear Corporation, Rosatom, to actualise its dream of application of nuclear energy.

He said that the reason the country chose the Russian state nuclear corporation was because of its essential experience in nuclear technology.

According to the minister, Rosatom will prepare the agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country.

Onu said that the country would in turn prepare an agreement on the development of the project which would determine further steps on the construction of the nuclear power plant.

“Nuclear power is considered a prominent alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.

“It is a manageable source of generating electricity and has large power-generating capacity that can meet industrial and city needs.

“It is not like the low-power technologies such as solar that might meet only local, residential or office needs but cannot generate power for heavy manufacturing,’’ he said.

He said that the envisaged project would be a success because the plant would be fed from the uranium deposit in the country.

