Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria to build nuclear plants – Minister – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria to build nuclear plants – Minister
Vanguard
THE Federal Government has said it would embark on building of nuclear plants and careful application of nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this in an interview with the News …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.