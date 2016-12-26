Nigeria to establish ICT university in 2017 – Minister

The minister said the government is in talks with global firms like Facebook and Motorola to establish the university.

The post Nigeria to establish ICT university in 2017 – Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

