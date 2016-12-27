Nigeria to offer 124bn Treasury bill – TV360
Nigeria to offer 124bn Treasury bill
The Nigerian government says it will issue 124.84 billion naira worth of treasury bills on Thursday, January 5, 2017. According to the government the bills will have maturities ranging from three months to one year. The Central Bank of Nigeria will …
