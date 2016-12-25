Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria will not carry over its problems to 2017– Kumuyi

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Sunday said that in 2017, God would grant President Muhammad Buhari the solution to the numerous challenges facing the country. Kumuyi gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen when he played host to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who led some members of the Assembly on courtesy visit to the church’s December Convention. The cleric said, “We talk of the hours of recession, difficulty, distress and all that, but God is granting us His promises.

