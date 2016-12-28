Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria will not let you down, Buhari assures Guinea-Bissau

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he would do his best to ensure that the country did not relapse into crisis. The President gave the assurance when he received the Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Umaro El-Mukhtar Sissoco-Embola, at the State House, Abuja. The President expressed satisfaction with the gradual return of normalcy to the West African country.

