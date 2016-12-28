Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I “ll do my best to bring lasting peace to Guinea-Bissau, says Buhari – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I “ll do my best to bring lasting peace to Guinea-Bissau, says Buhari
Vanguard
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he will do his best to ensure lasting peace in the country to prevent it from elapsing into crisis. Receiving the Prime Minister of …
President Buhari receives Guinea Bissau prime ministerNAIJ.COM
Nigeria will not let you down, Buhari assures Guinea-BissauThe News
Nigeria won't let you down, Buhari tells GuineaTheCable
News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.