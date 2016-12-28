I “ll do my best to bring lasting peace to Guinea-Bissau, says Buhari – Vanguard
I “ll do my best to bring lasting peace to Guinea-Bissau, says Buhari
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he will do his best to ensure lasting peace in the country to prevent it from elapsing into crisis. Receiving the Prime Minister of …
