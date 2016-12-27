Nigeria Will Soon Be A Pilgrimage Destination-NCPC

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has pledged that in the next few years, Nigeria would be a pilgrimage destination as the commission would introduce a number of specialised pilgrimages in the nearest future.

The executive secretary, NCPC, made this assertion at the Jesus Convocation for Nigeria on Mount Zion, Jerusalem at St. Peter in Galicantu Church, on Christmas day.

These were contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the head, media, NCPC, Mr Celestine Ogugua.

The NCPC Boss affirmed that there is no nation that has faith like Nigeria in the whole world and it pleases God that Nigeria will be the largest gathering of the blacks in the whole world.

Jesus convocation for Nigeria on Mount Zion in Jerusalem on Christmas day marked the climax of all the convocations the Commission initiated during this year’s main pilgrimage services were held on 4th December, 11th December and 16th December.

The Jesus Convocation on December 25th offered the pilgrims the opportunity to pray for the revival of Nigeria and its leadership.

Uja said, “The world knows that Nigeria is an explosion ready to explode. The battles against Nigeria are deep rooted battles which must be tackled spiritually because Nigeria has no dealing with poverty and illiteracy.”

According to him, the gathering on Mount Zion should be a defining moment for Nigeria, stressing that Nigeria would soon know freedom and once Nigeria is free, many nations would acknowledge its relevance.

The NCPC Boss added, ” I never imagined that by providence we will gather here together from different parts of Nigeria in Jerusalem on a Christmas Sunday to address issues”

He explained that despite all the challenges facing us as a nation, Nigeria has moved fast and well though we are still not satisfied with where we are as a nation.

He said it has pleased God that Nigeria will be in the driver’s seat to fight for the nations these last days.

There were special songs by different state contingents such as Benue, Delta, Niger, Plateau and Enugu.

