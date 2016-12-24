Nigeria will surmount economic challenges, Ambode’s wife assures

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Friday said the period of economic challenges in the country was only a passing phase that will soon become history.

Mrs. Ambode made the remarks at the Carol Service in Alausa, Ikeja, organized by the State Government, as part of activities to celebrate the 2016 Christmas season.

She noted that tough times do not last but tough people do, adding that there was no endlessly smooth situation without interlude.

She said the theme of the Carol Service, ‘Emmanuel, God with us’, was a confirmation that God will continue to see Nigeria through the turbulent waters.

“Our nation and the State will once again witness abundance and our individual and collective lives new grace and upliftment”, she said.

The Governor’s wife also said the occasion of the Carol Service was to give gratitude to God for His abiding faith in the lives of the individuals in spite of the prevailing economic situation.

“Deuteronomy 31:6 says, ‘Be strong and of good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, He (it is) that doth go with thee; He will not fail thee, nor forsake thee”.

While charging religious leaders on continuous intercession for the country, Mrs. Ambode tasked everyone to extend a hand of help to the less privileged persons in the society.

In his Goodwill Message, State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, said Nigerians have countless reasons to be grateful to God for seeing the nation through the year despite the challenges besieging it.

“Our state is much safer and we have made significant strides in infrastructure. We give thanks to God who has been faithful to us; it is not by our might, but by His grace.

Without any doubt, we acknowledge that there is a power greater that is directing the activities of mankind and the strides that we have made could not have been possible without Him. Therefore we must continue to make all efforts to worship the one who created the universe.

Governor Ambode who took one of the bible readings, however urged Nigerians to use the period to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity by showing love and kindness and go the extra mile by putting a smile on the face of neighbours and the less privileged.

“Christmas is a season of love. Let us show love to one another at everywhere we do interact, in our offices, in our homes, in the streets and in our religious centres”.

He assured that his administration would continue to place high premium on the welfare of Lagosians, adding that he would continue to fine-tune strategies to enhance welfare programmes and policies of the government to make life more comfortable for the people.

