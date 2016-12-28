Nigeria won’t let Guinea Bissau down – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he will do his best to ensure that the country did not relapse into crisis. Receiving the Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Umar El-Mukhtar Sissoco-Embola, at the State House, the President expressed satisfaction on the gradual return of normalcy […]
