Nigeria won’t let Guinea Bissau down – Buhari

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he will do his best to ensure that the country did not relapse into crisis. Receiving the Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Umar El-Mukhtar Sissoco-Embola, at the State House, the President expressed satisfaction on the gradual return of normalcy […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

