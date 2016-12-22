Nigeria yet to endorse candidate for CAF seat, says Dalung – TheCable
TheCable
Nigeria yet to endorse candidate for CAF seat, says Dalung
Solomon Dalung, minister of youth and sports development, has said Nigeria is yet to endorse a candidate to vie for a seat at the Confederation of African Football (CAF). According to Dalung, a process must be followed before Nigeria nominates a candidate.
