Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army dismisses new Shekau video

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Video | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a video allegedly released by leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau. In a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Army said the video was mere propaganda. The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Nigerian Army dismisses new Shekau video appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.