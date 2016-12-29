Nigerian Army dismisses new Shekau video

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a video allegedly released by leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau. In a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Army said the video was mere propaganda. The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram […]

This post Nigerian Army dismisses new Shekau video appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

