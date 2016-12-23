Nigerian Army falsely accuses PREMIUM TIMES of disparaging troops, supporting Boko Haram
The Army is uncomfortable with this paper’s reports highlighting the true state of the battle against Boko Haram.
The post Nigerian Army falsely accuses PREMIUM TIMES of disparaging troops, supporting Boko Haram appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG