Nigerian Army Presents Shekau’s Boko Haram Flag To President Buhari

On Friday night, the Nigerian Army hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to a Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner in Abuja and presented him the captured Boko Haram flag.

According to reports, the flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-Gen. Lucky Irabor. The army men of the Operation Lafiya Dole operating in the North East had ‎‎successfully captured ‎the‎ “Camp Zero”, ‎the strongest enclave of the Boko Haram sect, in the Sambisa Forest.‎

‎

Gen. Irabor, had disclosed that ‎about 1,240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists were arrested during the mop-up operation by troops inside the Sambisa forest.

While receiving the flag, President Buhari challenged the army to continue to ensure the survival of Nigeria as a geo-political entity despite what he described as “political madness’’ being exhibited in some parts of the country. According to him, it is duty bound for the army to ensure the sustenance of peaceful co-existence among all 250 ethnic groups across the country.

“All these political madness in the North East, the Niger Delta or in the East should not be allowed to cause division or any form of tension in the country. There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done, even for your personal reason you must make sure this country remains united and stronger,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai urged the officers to always maintain the courage and discipline they were known for in 2017 and beyond. He assured that the military would continue their onslaught in the North East, and would not rest in mopping up of the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The post Nigerian Army Presents Shekau’s Boko Haram Flag To President Buhari appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

