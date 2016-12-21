Nigerian Army rescues 1,880 women, children from Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army says it has rescued additional 1,880 women and children from Boko Haram insurgents in the Sambisa Forest.

Maj. – Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said this during a news conference at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Irabor said that troops also arrested about 504 Boko Haram terrorists while 19 of them willingly surrendered.

He said that the Army had arrested about 37 foreigners who were currently undergoing interrogations to ascertain whether they were terrorists or not.

“We also arrested about seven kidnappers and we are currently interrogating them.

“Our troops have continued to make significant progress in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

“I gladly say that our troops have successfully mop up all the areas in Sambisa Forest including gate one.

“We are currently in camp zero; I am not going to tell you what we are doing there.

“But I can assure you that we are recording remarkable successes.’’

Irabor called on the general public, especially female students of tertiary institutions to be wary of new recruitment website, “as Boko Haram insurgency is an evil that is determined to destroy the society”. (NAN)

The post Nigerian Army rescues 1,880 women, children from Sambisa Forest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

