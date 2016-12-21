Nigerian Army Speaks After Video of Soldiers Begging for Water and Food in the Northeast Goes Viral

Following outrage generated by the viral video of Nigerian soldiers dying of thirst and hunger in Alagarno forest as a result of negligence by the authorities, the Acting Director Army Public Relation, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman has responded.

In a press release on Wednesday, Usman did not debunk the authenticity of the video, but said that the matter has been handled.

According to him, the video was shot six months ago by some soldiers who were complaining about the manner in which they were being treated by the authorities.

“The attention of Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip circulating on Social Media of soldiers alleging lack of food and water.

“We wish to state that the video clip was shot more than six months ago by some mischievous and disgruntled elements when 29 Task Force Brigade captured Alagarno Forest and environs in Borno State.

“It is disheartening that some mischievous elements have decided to circulate it now, creating the false impression that it is a recent occurrence.

“We wish to state further that the matter was conclusively investigated at the time, several months ago. The Board of Inquiry actually showed that, as at the time of the incident, the unit’s water tanker still contained water, but a soldier mischievously concealed it. That soldier was charged and punished accordingly.

“In addition to the unit’s water tanker, a borehole was subsequently drilled at the location and it is still serving both the military and adjoining communities.

“We wish to restate with utmost concern the continued commitment of the Nigerian Army to the total welfare of all its personnel.” the statement read.

Many people have blasted the army after its recent statement suggested that the soldiers complaining about the ill-manner they were being treated in the forest were ‘dealt with’.

Many said the army has become a thing of ridicule over its decision to term those who raised the alarm by shooting the video ‘disgrunted elements’ as the soldiers were reporting serious issues that needed to be treated with utmost concern. Some Nigerians took to social media to call on the President to investigate the video and know why soldiers risking their lives in the northeast could be starved for 3 days.