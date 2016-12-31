Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola Loses 79% of His Wealth – Nigerian Bulletin
|
UKZAMBIANS
|
Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola Loses 79% of His Wealth
Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian oil magnate, Femi Otedola has emerged one of the biggest African loser on the Forbes richest list in 2016. Otedola's net worth plunged to $375 million, down from $1.8 billion a year ago. This means he's lost $1.425 billion, which represents a …
The 5 Biggest Billionaire Losers In Africa In 2016
STALLED DANGOTE PROJECTS : GOVT ACTS
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG