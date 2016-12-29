Nigerian Bride-To-Be Stabbed By Cameroonian Houseboy To Be Buried Today.
A 33 year old lady identified as Mrs Dayo Adeleke who is set to wed next year has been allegedly killed by her Cameroonian steward at her home in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, December 20th.
She will be laid to rest Ikoyi, Lagos today. May her soul rest in peace.
