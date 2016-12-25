Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian footballer weds Kannywood actress (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerian footballer weds Kannywood actress (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Former Nigerian U20 football star, Musa Yahaya got married to his beautiful Kannywoood actress and lover Saudah in Kaduna over the weekend. 19 year old Nigerian footballer weds Kannywood actress (photos). Musa Yahaya. The marriage between the …
Nigeria's 'Neymar' hooks movie star, SaduahThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.