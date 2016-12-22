Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government disowns Ambassadors’ postings

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

buhari

Nigerian government through the foreign affairs ministry has refuted claims that it deployed 47 career ambassadors-designate to various countries. It said a circulating deployment was not endorsed by any official because it did not come from the ministry. The ministry noted that Ambassadors cannot be deployed until prospective countries of posting give consent. A statement […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerian government disowns Ambassadors’ postings

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.