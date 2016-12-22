Nigerian government disowns Ambassadors’ postings
Nigerian government through the foreign affairs ministry has refuted claims that it deployed 47 career ambassadors-designate to various countries. It said a circulating deployment was not endorsed by any official because it did not come from the ministry. The ministry noted that Ambassadors cannot be deployed until prospective countries of posting give consent. A statement […]
