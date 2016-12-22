Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian government explains delay in salaries

Mrs Kemi Adeosun - Ogun State Commissioner for Finance 3

The Nigerian government has explained why staff of some agencies are yet to get November salaries. It said this was because such agencies had exhausted their budgetary allocations since October. Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the affected agencies had more staff than the […]

