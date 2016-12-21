Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian govt calls for vigilance after Lassa Fever death

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Credits: tmreporter

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“Anybody with symptoms which include fever, headaches, vomiting, should report immediately at the nearest medical facility.”

The post Nigerian govt calls for vigilance after Lassa Fever death appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.