Nigerian Govt Declares 3-Day Public Holiday To Celebrate Christmas, New Year

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday 26 and Tuesday, 27 December 2016, as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

In the same vein, the Nigerian government declared Monday, January 2, 2017, as a public holiday to usher in the New Year respectively.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration in a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the statement signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, the minister called for peace and unity in the country.

He‎ enjoined all Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to remain committed and supportive of the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts toward building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

‎Dambazau also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

‎

The Minister wished all Nigerians at home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2017.

The post Nigerian Govt Declares 3-Day Public Holiday To Celebrate Christmas, New Year appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

