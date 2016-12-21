Nigerian Govt declares December 26, 27, January 2 as public holidays
Mr. Dambazau also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.
The post Nigerian Govt declares December 26, 27, January 2 as public holidays appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG