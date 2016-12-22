Nigerian International Wins Top Goalscorer Award in Japan

Former Nigerian international, Peter Utaka on Tuesday night won the Japanese Football League highest goalscorer award. The 32-year-old forward who joined Japanese top side Sanfrecce Hiroshima on loan from Shimizu S-Pulse scored 19 goals in the League to emerge joint highest goal scorer. He won the award together with Leandro of Vissel Kobe FC …

