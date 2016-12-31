Nigerian Junior Ajayi on target in Ahly’s win over Zamalek – TVC News
|
TVC News
|
Nigerian Junior Ajayi on target in Ahly's win over Zamalek
TVC News
Nigeria international, Junior Ajayi continued his impressive form for club Al Ahly as his goal sealed a 2-nil win over Cairo rivals, Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League. A first half goal from Moemen Zakareya and a second half stoppage time goal …
Egypt leave Morsi out of their squad
Zamalek coach promises fans with league, Super Cup titles
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG