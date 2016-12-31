Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Junior Ajayi on target in Ahly’s win over Zamalek – TVC News

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


TVC News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerian Junior Ajayi on target in Ahly's win over Zamalek
TVC News
Nigeria international, Junior Ajayi continued his impressive form for club Al Ahly as his goal sealed a 2-nil win over Cairo rivals, Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League. A first half goal from Moemen Zakareya and a second half stoppage time goal
Egypt leave Morsi out of their squadSuperSport
Zamalek coach promises fans with league, Super Cup titlesAhram Online

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.