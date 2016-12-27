Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian League partners Spanish La Liga for new U-15 youth league

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Football, News | 0 comments

nigeria-football-league

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The LMC declared a surplus/savings of N483 million in its operations for the 2015/16 NPFL season.

The post Nigerian League partners Spanish La Liga for new U-15 youth league appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.