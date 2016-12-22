Nigerian man becomes first black bishop in Church of England – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian man becomes first black bishop in Church of England

Nigerian man becomes first black bishop in Church of England
A Nigerian man, Woyin Karowei Dorgu has been appointed by the Church of England as a bishop. This makes Dorgu the first black bishop to be appointed. Dorgu will be the 13tth bishop of Woolwich and will be consecrated on March 17. Dorgu was born and …
