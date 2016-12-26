Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Man proposes to his girl again after she lost her engagement ring

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Twitter User, Miss Japaree announce shared how her Fiance proposed to her for the second time.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

She said she misplaced her First engagement ring and her fiance decided to surprise her with a second one during their Introduction. Read details below;nigerian-man-proposes-to-his-girl-again-after-she-lost-her-engagement-ring-1 nigerian-man-proposes-to-his-girl-again-after-she-lost-her-engagement-ring-2 nigerian-man-proposes-to-his-girl-again-after-she-lost-her-engagement-ring-3

The post Nigerian Man proposes to his girl again after she lost her engagement ring appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.