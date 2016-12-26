Nigerian Man proposes to his girl again after she lost her engagement ring
A Twitter User, Miss Japaree announce shared how her Fiance proposed to her for the second time.
She said she misplaced her First engagement ring and her fiance decided to surprise her with a second one during their Introduction. Read details below;
