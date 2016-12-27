Nigerian Music Icon, Kiss Daniel Escapes Death In Calabar Christmas Carnival

Nigerian music icon, Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kiss Daniel, on Monday narrowly escaped death while performing at the Calabar Christmas Village.

The Calabar Christmas carnival is a popular annual event which usually attracts visitors from all over the world with effect from December 1 to December 31.

LEADERSHIP gathered that some suspected armed bandits stormed the Christmas village at about 1am shooting recurrently into the air and robbing viewers of their personal effects.

Kiss who was on stage when the robbers came was dispossessed of his belongings.

An eye witness, Glory Andem, said the presence of robbers became obvious when some spectators started throwing bottles at the musician.

“It was a serious situation and I got injured. What happened was that some guys came into the village and tried to rob Kiss Daniel when he was singing, ‘Oya talk to me o mama.’

“They were throwing bottles and other things at him. Before we knew it, they brought out guns and started shooting. Some security men immediately rushed to the singer. But even with the security, the robbers rushed at him and removed his clothes and collected things from him.

“They would have killed that guy. To be honest, I don’t know how he managed to escape. You know there are several thousands of people in the Christmas village usually and the situation led to a serious pandemonium.

“They broke up everything in my shop. They took all my money. They robbed a lot of shops. Our chairs were broken. Everybody was running at the same time. It was a terrible experience.

“Several cars were vandalised. They broke the cars to steal from them. At a point, the lights went off and I thought I was going to die. As I speak with you, I have a serious cut from the incident and I want to go to a hospital to take a tetanus injections.” She narrated.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Ozi-Obeh, said it was not a robbery attack, but a misunderstanding between the organisers.

“There was no robbery incident in Calabar and nobody was attacked by robbers in any other part of Cross River State.

“What happened was that the government had initially planned to host the musician at the stadium, but the plan was changed to the Calabar Christmas Village. They probably had misunderstanding with the organisers”, he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

