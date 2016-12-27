Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Following the takeover of the Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian Army, over 3,000 residents have returned to Damasak town. The reopening of Maiduguri – Gubio – Damasak road by the Governor of Borno State, Honorable Kashim Shettima on Sunday, 25 December 2016 also contributed chiefly […]

