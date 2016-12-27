Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning
Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Following the takeover of the Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian Army, over 3,000 residents have returned to Damasak town. The reopening of Maiduguri – Gubio – Damasak road by the Governor of Borno State, Honorable Kashim Shettima on Sunday, 25 December 2016 also contributed chiefly […]
Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG