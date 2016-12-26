Nigerian Pastor disguised as a beggar, went to his own church and he gets snubbed by his members

The Senior Pastor of TK heritage church, Lawrence Onochie disguised himself as a beggar to the church he pastors.. and he sat in the middle of the congregation.. No one recognized him.

So, a call was made from the altar that each brethren should invite someone they didn’t know in the church to spend Christmas with them! No one came to “the beggar”, no one invited him, no one wanted to Identify with him.. and then he walked to the altar and addressed the congregation.

Onome (@Onome_tsd) on Istagram who witnessed the scene First-hand shared the story, below is what she wrote: