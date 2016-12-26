Nigerian Pastor disguised as a beggar, went to his own church and he gets snubbed by his members
The Senior Pastor of TK heritage church, Lawrence Onochie disguised himself as a beggar to the church he pastors.. and he sat in the middle of the congregation.. No one recognized him.
So, a call was made from the altar that each brethren should invite someone they didn’t know in the church to spend Christmas with them! No one came to “the beggar”, no one invited him, no one wanted to Identify with him.. and then he walked to the altar and addressed the congregation.
Onome (@Onome_tsd) on Istagram who witnessed the scene First-hand shared the story, below is what she wrote:
My pastor, the senior pastor of @tkheritage, @lawrenceonochie was in the congregation today dressed like a nonentity, a nobody, a beggar and no one recognized him. When the call was made to invite someone they didn’t know to spend #Christmas with them. No one came to him, no one invited him because no one wanted to identify with him.
That’s the world we live in. We relate to those we feel are in the same social class with us and despise the needy, the hungry and extend help only to those who already have. That’s not what Christmas/Christianity is about. It is about caring for those in need, strangers, the despised.
Change your heart today and focus on what matters and what counts. Ask your self what would God do? Will God despise you when you are hungry, when you need shelter, when you are lonely, when you are sick?
People matter to God, let people also matter to you. Stop to help a stranger, put a smile on someone’s face. Christianity is not a talk. It is in the doing.
Merry #christmas
