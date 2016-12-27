Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian soldier wins Lagos State Governor’s international boxing tournament

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Boxing

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rilwan also recently won the Gold Medal in the 60kg weight category of another championship.

The post Nigerian soldier wins Lagos State Governor’s international boxing tournament appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.