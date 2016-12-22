Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Yahoo boy shared N3ked pictures of him and his girlfriend

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A SA-based Nigerian posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend on Facebook. He captioned it: “OYa Make ona Talk… Ain’t give f@#k Me & MA Lil biaatch #Life of Bushy#”

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nigerian Yahoo boy shared N3ked pictures of him and his girlfriend appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.