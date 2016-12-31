Nigerians are suffering but must put their hope in God – Atiku
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said Nigerians are suffering but must put their hope in God to overcome their situation. In his New Year message to Nigerians, Atiku described the outgoing 2016 as a challenging year, that equally ended on a high note. Atiku expressed confidence in the government’s stance of resusitating the country’s […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
