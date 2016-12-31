Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians are suffering but must put their hope in God – Atiku

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Atiku-1

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said Nigerians are suffering but must put their hope in God to overcome their situation. In his New Year message to Nigerians, Atiku described the outgoing 2016 as a challenging year, that equally ended on a high note. Atiku expressed confidence in the government’s stance of resusitating the country’s […]

