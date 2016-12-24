Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians defy recession, besiege motor parks for Christmas

Nigerians have defied the impact of the country’s economic situation to travel for Christmas as many motor parks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) witnessed massive turnout of travelers on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many of the motor parks around Jabi and Utoko axis of the city recorded massive passengers…

