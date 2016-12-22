Nigerians divided on whether Ibori should be prosecuted upon return to the country
Mr. Ibori was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to laundering over £50 million.
The post Nigerians divided on whether Ibori should be prosecuted upon return to the country appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG